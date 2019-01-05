Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Buys $245,982.55 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 117,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $245,982.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 445,919 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,981.30.

On Monday, December 31st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 563,614 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,487.98.

On Thursday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 20,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

