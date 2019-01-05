Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Knight-Swift's high capital expenditures are limiting bottom line growth and are expected to continue doing so in the near-term too. For 2018, it expects capital expenditures of $500-$550 million, higher than $304.5 million incurred in 2017. The company’s acute driver shortage and the subsequent constraint on truck count remain challenges going forward. To counter the headwinds posed by driver scarcity, the company increased wages of drivers, thereby pushing up the costs. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. Despite such negatives, Knight-Swift's growth policy on the back of mergers and acquisitions impresses us. In line with this, the company acquired Abilene Motor Express in March 2018. Also, the company is being aided by solid demand for freight .”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

NYSE:KNX opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $29,318,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

