Knoll (KNL) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Sidoti

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) had its price objective lowered by Sidoti from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Knoll from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knoll from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 409,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Knoll has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $814.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Knoll had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knoll will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Knoll news, Director John F. Maypole bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,716.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Knoll by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 88,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Knoll by 21.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 373,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Knoll by 41.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its position in shares of Knoll by 18.6% in the third quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 274,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

