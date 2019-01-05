Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,645,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,053,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 18.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,802 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 153.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,495 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,113,000 after acquiring an additional 336,708 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,107,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,619 shares during the period.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $66.41 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

WARNING: “Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/kohls-co-kss-shares-sold-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.