Komatsu (KMTUY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

