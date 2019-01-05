Korea Electric Power (KEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

KEP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 84,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $15,673,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

