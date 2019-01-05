Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn/Ferry International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered Korn/Ferry International from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

KFY stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 561,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,529,000 after acquiring an additional 372,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,622,000 after purchasing an additional 364,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,622,000 after purchasing an additional 364,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,821 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

