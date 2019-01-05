Kryll 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,029.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $387,467.00 and $22,029.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.02295382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00157829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00204025 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026338 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,971,161 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

