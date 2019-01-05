Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Following a dismal third quarter show, shares of LabCorp have once again started to slid on account of the company's 2018 guidance cut, announced on November 30. According to LabCorp, lower-than-expected volume growth within LabCorp Diagnostics, which is also expected to persist for the remainder of the year, compelled the company to lower its full-year guidance. In the past three months, LabCorp has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, increasing acquisitions and organic volume expansion positively contributed to LabCorp Diagnostics business in the last-reported quarter. This apart, Covance Drug Development has reported sturdy growth. This uptrend was primarily owing to strategic acquisitions and robust organic growth.”

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.