Lear (LEA) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, www.benzinga.com reports.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Lear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.44. 542,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,792. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear by 2,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

