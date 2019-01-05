Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.30 Million Holdings in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,616,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,413,000 after acquiring an additional 951,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,923,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 61.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,686,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $88,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

STOR stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

