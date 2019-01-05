Legal & General Group Plc Sells 48,045 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,045 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $102,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $534,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

nVent Electric stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

