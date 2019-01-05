Leigh Anderson Sells 2,892 Shares of Premier Inc (PINC) Stock

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) insider Leigh Anderson sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $106,570.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leigh Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Leigh Anderson sold 265 shares of Premier stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $10,533.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,067,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,972,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,972,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

