LendingClub (LC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 1,879,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,433. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $184.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in LendingClub by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,949,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,949,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,385,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,190 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,153,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,153,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

