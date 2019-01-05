Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $39.35.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

