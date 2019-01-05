LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $965,006.00 and approximately $162,208.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.93 or 0.13114023 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028222 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

