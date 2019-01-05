Limoneira (LMNR) Receives $30.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

LMNR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 61,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,667. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Calavo Growers Inc sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $197,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,011,832.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Limoneira by 6,740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Limoneira by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

