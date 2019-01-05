Lincoln National (LNC) Shares Up 5.7%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.73. 3,490,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,975,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.
A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.69.
The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.
In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $124,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,475,000 after buying an additional 4,457,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,714,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,648,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,671,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,764,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,068,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,931,000 after buying an additional 247,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 89.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,500,000 after buying an additional 779,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.
