Lincoln National (LNC) Shares Up 5.7%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.73. 3,490,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,975,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.69.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $124,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,475,000 after buying an additional 4,457,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,714,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,648,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,671,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,764,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,068,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,931,000 after buying an additional 247,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 89.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,500,000 after buying an additional 779,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lincoln National (LNC) Shares Up 5.7%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/lincoln-national-lnc-shares-up-5-7.html.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.