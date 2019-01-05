LiveRamp (RAMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 21,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $943,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Henderson sold 28,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,342,308.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,971 shares of company stock worth $24,528,116 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,180,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,231,000.

LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

