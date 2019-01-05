Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOMA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Santander cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.46 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.