LPL Financial LLC Buys 18,516 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 218.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,154,009 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $280,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yelp by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 617,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 560,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,179,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Yelp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,345,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $164,585,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yelp to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yelp to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $561,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,855 shares of company stock worth $5,007,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

