LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 131,998 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 478,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,091,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,890,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.4436 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

