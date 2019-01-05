LPL Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $982,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 391.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $16.12 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2022 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

