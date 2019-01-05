Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $182,932.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,884.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $974,869. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

