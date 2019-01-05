Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $297,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,277 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 56,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG opened at $61.75 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

In related news, insider Jack A. Fusco bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.20 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 564,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,424,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $143,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

