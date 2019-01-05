Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $315,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,186.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

WARNING: “Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $315,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/mackenzie-financial-corp-takes-315000-position-in-liberty-global-plc-lbtyk.html.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.