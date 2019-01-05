Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 17,100 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 222,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 215.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 171,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 256.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

