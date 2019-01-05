Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 382.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other Ingredion news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $183,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 13,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,394,924.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,374.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,781. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

