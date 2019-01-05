Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,385 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 47.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.26.

LITE stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-1385-shares-of-lumentum-holdings-inc-lite.html.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.