Macro 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (MCR)

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Macro has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Macro has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Macro token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.02299193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00203602 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026070 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026066 BTC.

About Macro

Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Macro is whatismacro.com.

Buying and Selling Macro

Macro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Macro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Macro using one of the exchanges listed above.

