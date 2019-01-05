MAG Silver (MAG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 239,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,667. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 27.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 222,110 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 173.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 193,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 122,895 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

