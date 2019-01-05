Magna International (MGA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.54. 994,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,718. Magna International has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midas Management Corp grew its position in Magna International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Magna International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magna International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,485,000 after purchasing an additional 320,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

