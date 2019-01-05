Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an overweight rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 804,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,467. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, EVP Timothy D. Yang acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $223,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $113,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $113,312,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $8,249,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $15,707,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

