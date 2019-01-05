Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TUSK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 192,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,144. The company has a market capitalization of $804.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.79. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.89 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,039.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 1,136 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $30,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,977 shares of company stock worth $1,216,225. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 175.1% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 48,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 535.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 117,433 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.