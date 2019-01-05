Man Group plc Buys Shares of 138,201 Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of THC opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

