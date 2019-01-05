MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

