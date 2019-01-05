MannKind (MNKD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.43. MannKind has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.05.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

