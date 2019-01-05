Martingale Asset Management L P Has $446,000 Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 72.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas purchased 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $143,260.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,694.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 70,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $1,685,473.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 699,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,018.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,707. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $861.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.36. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

