Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $370,000 in PolyOne Co. (POL)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PolyOne by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,631,000 after purchasing an additional 596,343 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PolyOne by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PolyOne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,911,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 14.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PolyOne by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $325,487.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Abernathy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $529,174. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields cut shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

PolyOne stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

