Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 15,100.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,833 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $19.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.48. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.23 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

