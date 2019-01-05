Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 12,006 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 475.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

