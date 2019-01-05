Masimo (MASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment have been sluggish in recent times. Furthermore, the company faces fierce competition from the MedTech bigwigs. The stock is overvalued at the moment. On the brighter side, Masimo outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company’s key Product revenue segment has been witnessing strong growth. The company is also seeing strong demand for its SET pulse oximetry products and rainbow platform. Expansion in gross and operating margins in the last couple of quarters is noteworthy. Management is optimistic about Masimo’s alliance with Philips. Increased R&D expenses imply greater focus on innovation. Management is also hopeful about receiving FDA clearance for ORi. In fact, the company recently received FDA approval for RD SET sensors with Masimo Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion SET pulse oximetry. A raised guidance for 2018 paints a bright picture.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,080. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 81.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 932.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 768,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

