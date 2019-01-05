Master Swiscoin (MSCN) Market Cap Hits $22,530.00

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Master Swiscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Master Swiscoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Master Swiscoin has a total market cap of $22,530.00 and $2.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Swiscoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.02306257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00157888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00204202 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026342 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026334 BTC.

About Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,644,415 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. The official website for Master Swiscoin is www.swisopensource.com.

Buying and Selling Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Swiscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Swiscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Swiscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Swiscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.