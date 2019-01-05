Mastercard (MA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. However, escalating costs will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Also, in order to gain customers and new business, Mastercard has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.55.

NYSE MA traded up $8.58 on Wednesday, reaching $189.76. 4,452,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $156.19 and a 12 month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Mastercard by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

