Match Group Inc (MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Match Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Match Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.