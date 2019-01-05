MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.50. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRT. JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

Get MedEquities Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of MRT stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 18,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $166,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,332 shares of company stock worth $3,679,696. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 77,884 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.