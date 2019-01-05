Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 89,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993,455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,453,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 28,068.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,177,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,182,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 201.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,200,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

