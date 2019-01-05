MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 13,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,237 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,423 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,468,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.96. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,508.05% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/mei-pharma-inc-meip-stake-lowered-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.