Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MLNT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Melinta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Gabelli upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.96.

MLNT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 649,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Melinta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.55. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 202.31%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 101.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 47,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 411.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

