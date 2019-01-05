Menlo One Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Menlo One token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and IDEX. Menlo One has a total market capitalization of $135,057.00 and approximately $300.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Menlo One has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Menlo One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.02301227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00204401 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026071 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Menlo One Token Profile

Menlo One’s launch date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one. Menlo One’s official message board is medium.com/menlo-one.

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Menlo One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Menlo One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.